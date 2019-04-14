Critical Contrast: X Financial (XYF) versus Its Rivals

X Financial (NYSE: XYF) is one of 37 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare X Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares X Financial and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|X Financial
|$514.96 million
|$128.45 million
|6.25
|X Financial Competitors
|$37.01 billion
|$865.91 million
|12.67
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for X Financial and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|X Financial
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2.00
|X Financial Competitors
|239
|914
|1110
|57
|2.42
As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 33.54%. Given X Financial’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe X Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares X Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|X Financial
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|X Financial Competitors
|-74.64%
|-54.10%
|-6.14%
Dividends
X Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. X Financial pays out 10.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
1.3% of X Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
X Financial competitors beat X Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared.
About X Financial
X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.
