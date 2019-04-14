Critical Analysis: Chaparral Energy (CHAP) vs. Eca Marcellus Trust I (ECT)

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) and Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Chaparral Energy alerts:

This table compares Chaparral Energy and Eca Marcellus Trust I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chaparral Energy $247.36 million 1.06 $33.44 million $0.31 18.26 Eca Marcellus Trust I $6.89 million N/A $5.75 million N/A N/A

Chaparral Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Eca Marcellus Trust I.

Profitability

This table compares Chaparral Energy and Eca Marcellus Trust I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chaparral Energy 13.58% 10.90% 6.98% Eca Marcellus Trust I 83.55% 11.94% 11.60%

Dividends

Eca Marcellus Trust I pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 25.0%. Chaparral Energy does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Chaparral Energy and Eca Marcellus Trust I, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chaparral Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Eca Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chaparral Energy currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 324.03%. Given Chaparral Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Chaparral Energy is more favorable than Eca Marcellus Trust I.

Volatility and Risk

Chaparral Energy has a beta of 3.55, indicating that its stock price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eca Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Chaparral Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chaparral Energy beats Eca Marcellus Trust I on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. As of March 29, 2018, it had estimated potential reserves of one billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Eca Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells. ECA Marcellus Trust I was founded in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Chaparral Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaparral Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.