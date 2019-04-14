Cribstone Capital Management LLC Sells 4,776 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $72.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.38 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.60 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.61.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

