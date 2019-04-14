Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Siltronic (WAF) a €78.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siltronic presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €95.89 ($111.50).

Siltronic stock opened at €81.92 ($95.26) on Thursday. Siltronic has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

