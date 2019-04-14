Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Announces Dividend of $20.00

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 27th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 20.00 per share by the bank on Friday, May 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous dividend of $14.17.

Credicorp has raised its dividend by an average of 86.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Credicorp has a dividend payout ratio of 126.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Credicorp to earn $18.83 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $20.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.2%.

NYSE:BAP opened at $241.85 on Friday. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $207.41 and a fifty-two week high of $252.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.37). Credicorp had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.50.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

