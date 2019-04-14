Costco Wholesale (COST) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price boosted by Nomura from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $247.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $258.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $246.57.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $241.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $106.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $187.01 and a one year high of $247.09.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $35.40 billion for the quarter. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 25.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director John W. Meisenbach purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $242.65 per share, with a total value of $727,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,927.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $965,208.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,932,998.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $2,004,576. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

