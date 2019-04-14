Costco Wholesale (COST) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price boosted by Nomura from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $247.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $258.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $246.57.
Costco Wholesale stock opened at $241.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $106.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $187.01 and a one year high of $247.09.
In other Costco Wholesale news, Director John W. Meisenbach purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $242.65 per share, with a total value of $727,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,927.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $965,208.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,932,998.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $2,004,576. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
