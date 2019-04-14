Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,891 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 40,892 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $23,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,556 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Meisenbach acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $242.65 per share, with a total value of $727,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,927.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $475,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,272,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $2,004,576 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $241.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $187.01 and a 1 year high of $247.09.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $35.40 billion for the quarter. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 25.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Costco Wholesale from an “a” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.57.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

