Contrasting Wintrust Financial (WTFC) & Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) and Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Wintrust Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Wintrust Financial pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers National Banc pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wintrust Financial has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Wintrust Financial and Farmers National Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wintrust Financial 0 1 5 1 3.00 Farmers National Banc 0 1 2 0 2.67

Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus price target of $96.83, indicating a potential upside of 28.89%. Farmers National Banc has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.87%. Given Wintrust Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Wintrust Financial is more favorable than Farmers National Banc.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wintrust Financial and Farmers National Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wintrust Financial $1.53 billion 2.79 $343.17 million $5.86 12.82 Farmers National Banc $117.26 million 3.37 $32.57 million $1.15 12.38

Wintrust Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers National Banc. Farmers National Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wintrust Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wintrust Financial and Farmers National Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wintrust Financial 22.47% 11.36% 1.15% Farmers National Banc 27.77% 12.97% 1.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.0% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wintrust Financial beats Farmers National Banc on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services. It also engages in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market; and provision of lending, deposits, and cash management services to condominium, homeowner, and community associations, as well as asset-based lending for middle-market companies. In addition, this segment offers loan and deposit services to mortgage brokerage companies; lending to restaurant franchisees; direct leasing; small business administration loans; commercial mortgages and construction loans; and financial solutions. It provides personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional customers. The Specialty Finance segment offers commercial and life insurance premiums financing for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, and out-sourced administrative services; and other specialty finance services, as well as data processing of payrolls, billing, and cash management services to temporary staffing industry. The Wealth Management segment provides trust and investment, asset management, tax-deferred exchange services, securities brokerage, and retirement plan services. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 167 banking facilities and 222 ATMs. Wintrust Financial Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services. It also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, and employee benefit plans; retirement services; property and casualty insurance products and services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities. The company operates in through 39 locations and two-branch locations in southwestern Pennsylvania. Farmers National Banc Corp. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Canfield, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.