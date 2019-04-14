Contrasting United Security Bancshares (UBFO) & JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.8% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Security Bancshares and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Security Bancshares $41.22 million 4.18 $14.02 million N/A N/A JPMorgan Chase & Co. $131.41 billion 2.90 $32.47 billion $9.00 12.36

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for United Security Bancshares and JPMorgan Chase & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A JPMorgan Chase & Co. 0 9 10 0 2.53

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus target price of $122.84, suggesting a potential upside of 10.45%. Given JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more favorable than United Security Bancshares.

Dividends

United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares United Security Bancshares and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Security Bancshares 34.00% 13.19% 1.57% JPMorgan Chase & Co. 24.71% 14.07% 1.24%

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats United Security Bancshares on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural and installment loans. The company also offers cashier's check, traveler's check, money order, foreign draft, online and mobile banking, safe deposit box, payroll direct deposit, and interactive teller and ATM services. As of January 23, 2019, it operated through 11 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft, California. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services. The CIB segment provides investment banking products and services, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, and capital-raising in equity and debt markets, as well as loan origination and syndication; treasury services, such as cash management and liquidity solutions; and cash securities and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research. This segment also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The CB segment provides financial solutions, including lending, treasury, investment banking, and asset management to corporations, municipalities, financial institutions, and nonprofit entities, as well as financing to real estate investors and owners. The AWM segment offers investment and wealth management services across various asset classes, such as equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds; multi-asset investment management services; retirement products and services; and brokerage and banking services comprising trusts, estates, loans, mortgages, and deposits. The company also provides ATMs; digital covering online and mobile; and telephone banking services. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

