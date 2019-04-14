Contrasting SendGrid (SEND) and Qualys (QLYS)

SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) and Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SendGrid and Qualys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SendGrid 0 2 4 0 2.67 Qualys 1 8 7 0 2.38

SendGrid currently has a consensus price target of $36.67, indicating a potential downside of 32.20%. Qualys has a consensus price target of $89.47, indicating a potential upside of 8.34%. Given Qualys’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Qualys is more favorable than SendGrid.

Profitability

This table compares SendGrid and Qualys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SendGrid -4.03% -0.86% -0.70% Qualys 20.55% 14.35% 9.10%

Risk and Volatility

SendGrid has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qualys has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.9% of SendGrid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Qualys shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of SendGrid shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Qualys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SendGrid and Qualys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SendGrid $111.89 million 23.04 -$6.25 million ($0.19) -284.63 Qualys $278.89 million 11.56 $57.30 million $1.19 69.39

Qualys has higher revenue and earnings than SendGrid. SendGrid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qualys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Qualys beats SendGrid on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SendGrid Company Profile

SendGrid, Inc. operates as a digital communication platform in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based platform provides various tools to the businesses, including developers and marketers to reach their customers using an email. The company offers services, such as email application programming interface (API), which allow developers to use its API in their preferred development framework and to use its platform to add email functionality to their applications; marketing campaigns that allow marketers to upload and manage customer contact lists, create and test email templates, and execute and analyze email campaigns to engage customers; and expert services to help businesses optimize their email delivery. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers and resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

