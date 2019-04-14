Contrasting Melrose Bancorp (MELR) and Truxton (TRUX)

Melrose Bancorp (NASDAQ:MELR) and Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Melrose Bancorp alerts:

Melrose Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Truxton pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%.

This table compares Melrose Bancorp and Truxton’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melrose Bancorp $11.56 million 3.92 $1.77 million N/A N/A Truxton $27.90 million 4.04 $8.19 million N/A N/A

Truxton has higher revenue and earnings than Melrose Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Melrose Bancorp and Truxton, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Melrose Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Truxton 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.9% of Melrose Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Melrose Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Melrose Bancorp and Truxton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melrose Bancorp 15.40% 3.97% 0.56% Truxton 29.44% N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Melrose Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truxton has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Truxton beats Melrose Bancorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Melrose Bancorp

Melrose Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Melrose Cooperative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, and consumer loans. The company also provides online and mobile banking services; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. It serves individuals, families, and businesses through a full-service banking office in Melrose, Massachusetts. Melrose Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Melrose, Massachusetts.

About Truxton

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposits; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, and loans to individuals. It also provides wealth management services, such as asset management, trust, financial and retirement planning, estate administration and planning, life insurance, and family office services, as well as treasury management services. The company was formerly known as NBT Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Truxton Corporation in May 2013. Truxton Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.