Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) Shares Bought by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $246.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Constellation Brands to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.42.

STZ opened at $190.53 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $150.37 and a one year high of $236.62. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 31.90%.

In other Constellation Brands news, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $583,735.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $140,170.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,381 shares of company stock worth $985,986. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

