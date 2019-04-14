Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Position Trimmed by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. reduced its position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,700 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 4.58% of Consolidated Water worth $8,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $12.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.37 million, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $15.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd.

In other news, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $30,454.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 6,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $89,140.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,285.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,844 shares of company stock valued at $130,852 over the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Consolidated Water Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, Mexico, the United States, and Indonesia. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

