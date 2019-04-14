Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. offers a wide range of telecommunications services including local and long distance telephone, Digital Phone, High-Speed Internet access and Digital TV to individuals and businesses in Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company also offers telephone directory publishing services, wholesale transport services, billing and collection services, inside wiring services, and maintenance services. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.50 to $11.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $836.58 million, a PE ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.09. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $344.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.90 million. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Communications will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.3874 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.47%. This is an increase from Consolidated Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Consolidated Communications’s payout ratio is presently -369.05%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,060,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,122,000 after purchasing an additional 417,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,029,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,823,000 after purchasing an additional 813,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,641,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,645,000 after purchasing an additional 44,238 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 8.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,111,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after purchasing an additional 314,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various integrated communications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers a range of communication services and products that include local and long-distance, high-speed broadband Internet access, video, voice over Internet protocol, private line, custom calling features, security, cloud, data center, managed and IT, and directory publishing services, as well as engages in equipment sales activities.

