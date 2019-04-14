ConocoPhillips (COP) Holdings Cut by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,782 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up about 1.6% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 54,716.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,236,749 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $947,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214,426 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 606,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,947,000 after acquiring an additional 223,597 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 4,662 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 636,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,297,000 after acquiring an additional 392,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

COP opened at $67.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

