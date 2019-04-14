Computer Task Group, Inc. (CTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.07. Computer Task Group posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Computer Task Group had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $93.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.51 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Barrington Research set a $7.00 price target on shares of Computer Task Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on shares of Computer Task Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Computer Task Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 278,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 128,228 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 64,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 265,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $60.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.49.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

