Comparing Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) & Cytokinetics (CYTK)

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Seres Therapeutics and Cytokinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics -350.03% -1,584.13% -75.83% Cytokinetics -337.42% -168.21% -43.89%

This table compares Seres Therapeutics and Cytokinetics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics $28.27 million 9.86 -$98.94 million ($2.43) -2.79 Cytokinetics $31.50 million 15.42 -$106.29 million ($1.95) -4.50

Seres Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cytokinetics. Cytokinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seres Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.3% of Seres Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of Cytokinetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.1% of Seres Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Cytokinetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Seres Therapeutics and Cytokinetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics 1 0 5 0 2.67 Cytokinetics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 125.82%. Cytokinetics has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 65.34%. Given Seres Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Seres Therapeutics is more favorable than Cytokinetics.

Volatility & Risk

Seres Therapeutics has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cytokinetics has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cytokinetics beats Seres Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI). It is also developing SER-287 that is in Phase IIb study in patients with active mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-401, which is in Phase Ib study in metastatic melanoma to augment the efficacy of anti-PD-1 immunotherapy. In addition, the company engages in the development of SER-301, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-109, a donor-derived purified bacterial spore-based microbiome therapeutic candidate that is in Phase III clinical trial to correct dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome in the setting of recurrent CDI. Further, it is developing SER-262, a multi-strain Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study for CDI antibiotic treatment; and SER-155, a microbiome therapeutic candidate to correct dysbiosis in patients following allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell or solid organ transplants. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Nestec Ltd. and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, as well as collaboration with AstraZeneca. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its drug candidates include omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac myosin activator that is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure; and reldesemtiv, a novel fast skeletal muscle troponin activator, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and spinal muscular atrophy. The company also develops reldesemtiv that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials in elderly subjects with limited mobility. In addition, it develops CK-3773274, a novel cardiac myosin inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the potential treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; and AMG 594, a novel cardiac troponin activator that is in Phase I clinical trial. The company has strategic alliances with Amgen Inc. and Astellas Pharma Inc. Cytokinetics, Incorporated was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

