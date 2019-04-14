Comparing Renren (RENN) & Innodata (INOD)

Renren (NYSE:RENN) and Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Renren alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Renren and Innodata, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Renren shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Innodata shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Renren shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Innodata shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Renren has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innodata has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Renren and Innodata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renren 8.48% -29.90% -17.19% Innodata -2.39% -2.31% -1.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Renren and Innodata’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renren $202.10 million 0.60 -$110.42 million ($1.61) -1.10 Innodata $57.42 million 0.56 N/A N/A N/A

Innodata has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Renren.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc. operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers. The company also sells used automobiles and related products; arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing for used automobile dealerships; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services. It offers vehicles at its in-store showrooms; and through Kaixin Auto app, as well as through other online vertical channels, such as Autohome and 58.com. In addition, the company develops Chime, a software as a solution platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals; and provides customizable lead capture landing pages that offer multiple home value estimates in the United States. Further, it provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Oak Pacific Interactive and changed its name to Renren Inc. in December 2010. Renren Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc., a digital services and solutions company, provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Innodata Advanced Data Solutions (IADS), and Media Intelligence Solutions (MIS). The DDS segment produces and distributes e-books; develops new digital information products; and provides operational support services for existing digital information products and systems, including content aggregation, extraction, encoding, indexing and abstracting, fabrication, and distribution. The IADS segment offers services that enable clients in the financial services, insurance, medical, and healthcare sectors to enhance decision-support through digital technologies. This segment provides APS.Extract for use with life insurance underwriting and claims; and docGenix system that extracts and classifies data from unstructured legal documents to enhance an organization's ability to analyze documentation and feed actionable data to downstream applications. The MIS segment provides media monitoring and analysis solutions, and professional services; and publishes Bulldog Reporter's Daily Dog, a daily e-newsletter; and Inside Health Media, a daily online newsletter, as well as offers media list and media intelligence services. This segment's technology platform monitors, aggregates, analyzes, and distributes content across traditional and digital media. The company serves publishers, media and information companies, digital retailers, banks, insurance companies, government agencies, and other industries through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Innodata Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.