Comparing MTECH ACQUISITI/SH CL A (MTEC) and Trivago (TRVG)

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) and MTECH ACQUISITI/SH CL A (NASDAQ:MTEC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Trivago and MTECH ACQUISITI/SH CL A, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trivago 0 4 0 0 2.00 MTECH ACQUISITI/SH CL A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trivago currently has a consensus target price of $6.88, suggesting a potential upside of 62.15%. Given Trivago’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Trivago is more favorable than MTECH ACQUISITI/SH CL A.

Volatility and Risk

Trivago has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MTECH ACQUISITI/SH CL A has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trivago and MTECH ACQUISITI/SH CL A’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trivago $1.07 billion 1.38 -$25.38 million ($0.07) -60.57 MTECH ACQUISITI/SH CL A N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

MTECH ACQUISITI/SH CL A has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trivago.

Profitability

This table compares Trivago and MTECH ACQUISITI/SH CL A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trivago -2.50% -2.66% -2.04% MTECH ACQUISITI/SH CL A N/A -0.60% -0.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Trivago shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of MTECH ACQUISITI/SH CL A shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MTECH ACQUISITI/SH CL A beats Trivago on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages. As of December 31, 2018, its hotel search platform offered access to approximately 3.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation worldwide. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Group, Inc.

MTECH ACQUISITI/SH CL A Company Profile

MTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

