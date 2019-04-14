Commscope (COMM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 target price on shares of Commscope and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Commscope from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Commscope from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commscope from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Commscope in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.80.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $26.09 on Friday. Commscope has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Commscope had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Commscope will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commscope news, SVP Peter U. Karlsson sold 6,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $147,479.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 280,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $6,614,176.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Commscope during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Commscope during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Commscope by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Commscope by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Commscope during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

