Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.35.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 31,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 32,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, the Global Truck and Bus, and the Global Construction and Agriculture.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.