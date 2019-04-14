Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 47.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,727,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,975,000 after acquiring an additional 881,990 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 324.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 14.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMA. B. Riley decreased their price target on Comerica from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

NYSE:CMA opened at $80.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $101.05.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.43 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 34.24%. Comerica’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

Comerica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Comerica news, insider Peter William Guilfoile sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $240,363.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Megan D. Burkhart sold 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $651,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,348 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

