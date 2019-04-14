Colin Stretch Sells 750 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.25, for a total value of $133,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,622 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,121.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Colin Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $125,887.50.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total value of $121,125.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $129,262.50.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.60, for a total value of $129,450.00.

On Wednesday, February 27th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total value of $122,182.50.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.02, for a total value of $121,515.00.

On Wednesday, February 13th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.38, for a total value of $124,035.00.

On Wednesday, February 6th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $128,407.50.

On Wednesday, January 30th, Colin Stretch sold 9,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $179.10 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $218.62. The company has a market cap of $520.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 39.60%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Guggenheim raised Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

