Cogeco (CGO) Price Target Raised to C$115.00

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CGO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cogeco from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Cogeco from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Cogeco from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th.

Shares of Cogeco stock traded up C$0.53 on Friday, reaching C$81.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,051. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04. Cogeco has a 52 week low of C$54.93 and a 52 week high of C$84.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.58.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 10th. The company reported C$1.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$674.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cogeco will post 5.44000039070327 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. It provides Internet, video, and telephony services; and information technology services, including colocation, network connectivity, hosting, cloud, and a portfolio of managed services.

