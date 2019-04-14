CMS Energy (CMS) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus upped their price target on CMS Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Scotiabank restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Guggenheim restated a hold rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.50.

CMS Energy stock opened at $54.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $56.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 8,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $434,074.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,204.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,234,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,475,000 after acquiring an additional 112,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 60,837.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,982,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,957,527 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 895,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,942,000 after acquiring an additional 44,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

