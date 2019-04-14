CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $5.62 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,343 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.4% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $1,157,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,733 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 14,821 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 56,143 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $1,170,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,487,421.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $552,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 156,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,327,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,667 shares of company stock valued at $35,657,016 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 21st. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.35.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $120.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $926.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $120.98.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.53 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.42%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $5.62 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/cmh-wealth-management-llc-has-5-62-million-holdings-in-microsoft-co-msft.html.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.