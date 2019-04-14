CME Group Inc (CME) Position Boosted by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $15,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 336,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,219,000 after acquiring an additional 50,392 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

CME stock opened at $172.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $153.90 and a one year high of $197.08. The stock has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.29.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup set a $205.00 price objective on shares of CME Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Bernacchi sold 10,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $1,794,880.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,474,191.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $36,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,948,996 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

