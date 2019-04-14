Clorox Co (CLX) Position Reduced by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Clorox by 5.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,019,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 15.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,664,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,403,000 after buying an additional 218,364 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 310.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,817,000 after buying an additional 24,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 23.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $155.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.15. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $167.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.32.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Clorox had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 105.97%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.34%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Matthew T. Laszlo sold 10,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $1,628,925.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,096.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $835,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLX. Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price target on Clorox and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $159.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $171.00 price target on Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.21.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/clorox-co-clx-position-reduced-by-ingalls-snyder-llc.html.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.