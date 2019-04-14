Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW) Receives $35.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

CLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Clearwater Paper to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $2,630,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,359,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,135,000 after acquiring an additional 30,510 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLW traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.45. 74,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,712. The firm has a market cap of $321.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.75. Clearwater Paper has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $428.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.21 million. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.