Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 98.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,328,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,271,000 after purchasing an additional 657,662 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 801,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,605,000 after acquiring an additional 412,921 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth about $9,400,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 14.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,450,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000,000 after acquiring an additional 177,692 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,663,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,287,000 after acquiring an additional 134,574 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cirrus Logic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

In related news, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 6,966 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $274,878.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Randolph K. Carlson sold 10,848 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $406,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,870 shares of company stock worth $799,247 in the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRUS opened at $44.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $45.39.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.37 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 7.68%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

