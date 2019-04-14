Cindicator Market Capitalization Achieves $27.66 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Cindicator has a total market cap of $27.66 million and approximately $641,345.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Mercatox, Ethfinex and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00391681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002293 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.01372904 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00217584 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006075 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator launched on August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,445,976,590 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Binance, ABCC, GOPAX, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

