Chuck E. Cheese returning to public trading

Got some spare tokens? Chuck E. Cheese is returning to the general public markets.

CEC Entertainment Inc., which owns 750 Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza stores in the U.S. and abroad, expects to Start trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker”CEC” in the second quarter.

Get alerts:

It’s the first time since 2015 a restaurant chain will go people from the U.S.. The previous one was steakhouse series Fogo de Chao.

This was the year CEC taken personal and was bought by private equity firm Apollo Global Management.

On Monday, CEC stated it might combine with Leo Holdings Corp., a special purpose acquisition company backed by London-based personal equity company Lion Capital. CEC’s executive team — including CEO Tom Leverton — may probably continue to lead the business from its headquarters in Irving, Texas.

Apollo Global Management will be the business’s largest shareholder owning about 51%. Lyndon Lea, a founding partner of Lion Capital, and Andrew Jhawar, ” a senior associate with Apollo, will be co-chairman of Chuck E. Cheese’s board.

CEC expects an initial valuation of $1.4 billion. The business reported revenue of $896 million from its 2018 year.

The company got its start in 1977, when Atari cofounder Nolan Bushnell started Chuck E. Cheese’s Pizza Time Theatre at San Jose, California. The restaurant featured a cast of animatronic characters headed by Chuck E. Cheese, a plucky rat in a bowler hat.

However, the chain struggled by 2014. Beneath Apollo, it introduced technology like gambling cards has remodeled shops and restored its menu, such as adding more superior beer and coffee drinks and wine. It also refocused advertisements to appeal directly to parents.