CHIPS (CHIPS) Price Reaches $0.0205 on Exchanges

CHIPS (CURRENCY:CHIPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last seven days, CHIPS has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. CHIPS has a market cap of $429,994.00 and $0.00 worth of CHIPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CHIPS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and BarterDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CHIPS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,082.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.28 or 0.05466577 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00008324 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.03 or 0.01677098 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019570 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00039273 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000553 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CHIPS Coin Profile

CHIPS (CHIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2017. CHIPS’s total supply is 20,995,342 coins. CHIPS’s official Twitter account is @SuperNETorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CHIPS

CHIPS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and BarterDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHIPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHIPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CHIPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CHIPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CHIPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.