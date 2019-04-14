CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (CIM) Stake Lifted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.10% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,560,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,120,000 after acquiring an additional 198,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,560,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,120,000 after acquiring an additional 198,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,148,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,247,000 after acquiring an additional 702,989 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,598,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,904,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,759,000 after acquiring an additional 285,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.57.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $154.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is 85.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIM. Nomura began coverage on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

