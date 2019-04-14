Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,819 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,155.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $72.10.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $14.48 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/chesley-taft-associates-llc-has-14-48-million-holdings-in-ishares-msci-eafe-etf-efa.html.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.