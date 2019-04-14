Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (CHMI) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) by 675.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHMI. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 58.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHMI opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.35. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 64.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.11%.

CHMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wedbush set a $20.00 price objective on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

