Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Point is benefiting from strong growth in security subscriptions, driven by strong demand for cloud, mobile and zero-day advanced threat prevention technologies. The company’s focus on enhancing mobile capabilities is helping it tap greater opportunities. Acquisitions have helped it in broadening its portfolio and enter newer market, which has eventually driven its revenues. However, Check Point expects first-quarter 2019 margins to be under pressure due to the expenses for Dome9 buyout, and the recent buyout of ForceNock. The company derives a significant portion of total sales from the 10 biggest distributors, giving rise to the risk of customer concentration. Intensifying competition in the cybersecurity market is a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on CHKP. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.95.

CHKP opened at $130.40 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $93.76 and a 52 week high of $131.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 42.85% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,758 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,096,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

