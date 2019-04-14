Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $135.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Check Point Software Technologies traded as high as $131.57 and last traded at $129.98, with a volume of 46940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.81.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.95.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruggie Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 39,495.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,990,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 42.85%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHKP)
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
