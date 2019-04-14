Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $3.77 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,568 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 67,907 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total value of $22,285,040.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,285,040.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 2,569 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $899,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 539 shares in the company, valued at $188,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,950 shares of company stock worth $65,620,477 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $480.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $375.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $351.14 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.23 and a 12-month high of $423.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.52 billion, a PE ratio of 131.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

