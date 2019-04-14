Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $3.50 Million Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 79,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Beach sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $174,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $232,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Reoch Mcauslan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $89,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,611 shares in the company, valued at $702,026.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,478 shares of company stock worth $667,285 over the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 40.48%. The company had revenue of $281.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/chartwell-investment-partners-llc-has-3-50-million-stake-in-western-alliance-bancorporation-wal.html.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.