Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 31,963.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,679,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14,633,595 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 28,152 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total transaction of $14,652,271.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,493,382.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jamie Samath sold 458 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $229,013.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,005.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,284 shares of company stock worth $22,205,382. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $582.85 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $411.81 and a 1-year high of $589.32. The firm has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.11). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.17.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

