Charles Stanley Group’s (CAY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON CAY opened at GBX 286 ($3.74) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $145.15 million and a PE ratio of 19.86. Charles Stanley Group has a 52 week low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 388.40 ($5.08).

Charles Stanley Group Company Profile

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

