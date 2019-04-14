CEMIG (CIG) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Santander upgraded CEMIG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. HSBC cut CEMIG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Citigroup cut CEMIG from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut CEMIG from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

NYSE:CIG opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. CEMIG has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.22.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

