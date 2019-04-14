Career Education (CECO) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.36% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.13.
Shares of NASDAQ:CECO opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.67. Career Education has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $19.07.
In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 4,700 shares of Career Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $71,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 10,903 shares of Career Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $141,739.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,521 shares of company stock worth $352,820. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Career Education by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 92,482 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Career Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Career Education by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after buying an additional 79,206 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Career Education by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,752,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,428,000 after buying an additional 385,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Career Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.
Career Education Company Profile
Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.
