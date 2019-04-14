Career Education (CECO) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECO opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.67. Career Education has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $19.07.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. Career Education had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Career Education will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 4,700 shares of Career Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $71,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 10,903 shares of Career Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $141,739.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,521 shares of company stock worth $352,820. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Career Education by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 92,482 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Career Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Career Education by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after buying an additional 79,206 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Career Education by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,752,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,428,000 after buying an additional 385,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Career Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Career Education Company Profile

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

