Cardtronics PLC (CATM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.37 Million

Equities analysts expect Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) to post sales of $314.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $293.00 million to $329.94 million. Cardtronics posted sales of $336.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cardtronics.
Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $327.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATM. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cardtronics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 485,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,355,000 after buying an additional 129,354 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cardtronics by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 19,611 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Cardtronics by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 63,531 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,373,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cardtronics during the third quarter valued at about $2,257,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:CATM opened at $35.01 on Friday. Cardtronics has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
About Cardtronics
Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.
Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardtronics (CATM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.