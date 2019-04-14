Cardtronics PLC (CATM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.37 Million

Equities analysts expect Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) to post sales of $314.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $293.00 million to $329.94 million. Cardtronics posted sales of $336.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $327.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CATM shares. ValuEngine raised Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATM. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cardtronics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 485,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,355,000 after buying an additional 129,354 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cardtronics by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 19,611 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Cardtronics by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 63,531 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,373,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cardtronics during the third quarter valued at about $2,257,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATM opened at $35.01 on Friday. Cardtronics has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

