Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Receives $57.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.78.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 22.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,021,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,186,000 after buying an additional 5,058,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,135,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,655,000 after buying an additional 2,134,377 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,864,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,692,000 after buying an additional 1,320,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,119,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,149,000 after buying an additional 290,620 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,831,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,293,000 after buying an additional 460,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.79. 2,524,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $66.45. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4763 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

