CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 10.1% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $51,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17,826.0% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 448,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,930,000 after purchasing an additional 446,185 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,477,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 55,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter.

VTI opened at $148.68 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $119.35 and a 1 year high of $151.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.772 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

