CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $313,000 in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,249,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,008,000 after purchasing an additional 134,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,073,000 after purchasing an additional 168,161 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 267,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,099,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.1% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 31,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $803,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.62, for a total value of $2,660,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,198.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.39, for a total transaction of $1,536,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,187,947.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,115,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $351.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $245.59 and a fifty-two week high of $351.39.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $316.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.11.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/caprock-group-inc-invests-313000-in-roper-technologies-inc-rop.html.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.