CAPROCK Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in American Tower Corp (AMT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMT opened at $197.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $133.53 and a 52 week high of $198.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.06%.

In other news, Director Gustavo Lara sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $503,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William H. Hess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $3,739,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,244,430.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,753 shares of company stock worth $21,218,220 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on American Tower from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.88.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

