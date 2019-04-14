Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) Stake Lifted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 508,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,684 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Capital Product Partners were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPLP. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000.

NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $11.19 on Friday. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $208.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPLP shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $12.25) on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Capital Product Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Capital Product Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel; edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

